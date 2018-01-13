Japan's retailers struggle to raise prices, even as economy gains momentum

Japan's economy is gathering steam, profits are at record levels and companies are poised to raise wages — yet retailers and restaurant chains are struggling to lift prices for fear of losing customers conditioned by nearly two decades of deflation.
This predicament could undermine the sustainability of Japan's recovery and highlights just how difficult it will be for the central bank to even get close to its 2 percent inflation target any time soon. Many retailers see lower prices as essential to appealing to Japan's thrifty consumers. The nation's biggest retailer Aeon Co said its price cuts on own-brand groceries actually boosted third-quarter profits and on Friday announced that it would follow up discounting prices on 100 more everyday items from bread to dishwashing detergent by an average of 10 percent.
"Our rivals are checking competitors' prices and lowering their prices in response," said Soichi Okazaki, president of Aeon Retail. "If we don't do the same thing, we lose. I expect this behavior to continue."
Deflation is seen as a key reason Japan's economy has taken so long to recover from the bursting of its "bubble economy" in the 1990s. Consumers held back from spending and companies cut prices, which led to a vicious cycle of expectations that prices would continue to fall.
Fast Retailing Co Ltd, whose budget clothing chain Uniqlo boomed during the country's deflation era, learned the hard way when sales slumped after it raised prices in 2014.
On Thursday it announced a record profit in its fiscal first quarter on stronger overseas sales but said that a pick-up in some economic data was not being reflected in shoppers' habits.
"Customers are still very strict about prices, so we can't be too optimistic," CFO Takeshi Okazaki said.
The Bank of Japan, desperate to beat deflation once and for all, has said it will continue its massive monetary stimulus until inflation approaches 2 percent.
The most recent reading of the core Consumer Prices Index was 0.9 percent, which is progress given that for years prices were flat or falling, but still well short of the target.
Many consumers are holding back because their wages have not been rising very much - even though companies are sitting on mountains of cash thanks to robust profits.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing companies to raise wages by at least 3 percent in March's annual negotiations with unions, going so far as to offer tax breaks for those that do.
So far, a handful of companies have signaled they will. Many have had to because they are feeling the pinch of a labor shortage as Japan's population ages and shrinks. Average wages for part-time and contract workers have risen more quickly than salaried workers, helping to narrow that pay gap.
But many companies will likely hike salaries for full-time regular employees only by around 2 percent, the same as last year, although they may fatten bonuses, as they have in the past, because those are much easier to reduce in the future.
"People might be getting bigger bonuses but base pay isn't that much higher, so people aren't going to be willing to pay more for every day necessities," said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities. "I don't think there's a sense that prices at supermarkets and such are about to rise."
Companies that have hiked prices in recent months are often doing so to stem losses coming from higher labor costs, and have seen mixed results.
Top delivery firm Yamato Holdings Co Ltd has been raising its prices due to labor shortages and pressure from the growth of e-commerce. The Nikkei business daily reported last week that higher prices helped push quarterly profit back into the black for the first time in a year.
When cost pressures drove Torikizoku Co Ltd to announce it would in October raise prices of its grilled chicken skewers for the first time in almost 30 years, shares rose. But the shares retreated this week when it said December customer numbers fell, reflecting the risk of hikes for firms that have made their names on the promise of low prices.
Hiday Hidaka Corp's ramen noodle shop chain Hidakaya seems to be weathering its September price hike better, with sales and average customer spend rising each month since then.
Still, these frugal habits don't seem like they are changing any time soon.
The country's brewers predicted this week that beer sales would continue to slide this year as consumers turn away from the premium priced brew in favor of cheaper fizzy canned cocktails.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Burning Bush
Maybe if they sold something better than crappy Chinese made junk people would be willing to pay more.
Tommy Jones
" profits are at record levels and companies are poised to raise wages"
Sure they are. Let's get some clarification in this:
"So far, a handful of companies have signaled they will."
The article starts out with an unfounded assertion, then goes on to undermine that assertion by indicating that only a few companies have signaled there will be wage increases. Very well written.
On to the crux of the issue:
"Many consumers are holding back because their wages have not been rising very much - even though companies are sitting on mountains of cash thanks to robust profits"
Companies need people to spend so inflation can occur. People need wage increases to spend, but companies are choosing to sit on "mountains of cash" created by "record profits."
Let's add one more piece of info:
"Companies that have hiked prices in recent months are often doing so to stem losses coming from higher labor costs, and have seen mixed results."
Companies are more worried about maintaining record profits than promoting growth, which leads to sustainable profits. Companies need to make the first move through wage increases, but they are worried about the permanency of those:
"But many companies . . . may fatten bonuses, as they have in the past, because those are much easier to reduce in the future."
Companies have poles of cash, but are trying to increase prices before they increase wages so they can maintain those piles of cash. Can I have my cake and eat it too?
Yubaru
Profit is profit, whether it's a "record" or not. Seems to me that unless these large businesses report higher profits every single year they have somehow failed. That's BS.
Ok they made 10 billion instead of 20 billion, they still are 10 billion in the black!
Steven McCarthy
This isn't rocket science ... if they really want to create inflation ... there are basic steps that need to be taken. But that would require change which is the problem ... 1st of all... things are already over-priced.... so ... lower the prices to reality then raise them modestly.... 2nd.... include food prices in the scheme... 3rd... exclude the price of oil ... food prices are always referred to here as "volatile." No ... they are insanely over priced ... 150¥ for 1 tomato ... 400¥ for a head of lettuce... just to name a couple ... meat prices are off the chart ... TPP failed because the Japanese people would've seen how bad they've been getting hosed for years ... but if inflation is what they really want ... it can be created in 1 quarter...
MarkX
Prices may not have increased, but I know for certain that package sizes have decreased, so it is a hidden cost increase. Things like the size of a bar of chocolate, or potato chips. Almost any packaged food has decreased the size, but retained the same price.
I also agree that Uniqlo got gready a few years ago and thought they had become Banana Republic and that they could really sock it to the customer, for nothing special clothing
Sam Watters
The “record profits” that this article is trumpeting are the result of currency manipulation and political ties. In no way, shape or form has the economy improved for the average person. Rising prices would be suicide for the majority of companies.
JeffLee
I agree, the companies want their cake and eat it too. Abe and others should have predicted this when their reforms involved prodding Japanese companies to adopt a stronger pro-shareholder orientation. What did they expect?
koiwaicoffee
I noticed that as well. Have you seen that 900ml, instead of 1L, milk box?
Says the CFO of the biggest and more profitable company in Japan.. whiners! They just keep the profits for the top, shareholders, not the bottom, the workers.
Haaa Nemui
@Tommy Jones - right on the mark. Wages need to go up for people to feel secure about spending. It all comes back to what the businesses do. Ideally it shouldn't be the government forcing some action but sometimes they need to. Bottom line is employees should be put before anything else including shareholders. Without them a company has nothing.
stepoutsidethebox
"Raised economy" doesn't not translate to masses. Just like in the USA the stock market is at record high yet most people are feeling finiancl pain. Credit card debt is also at a record high. And what do we all know about Japan and its wages? They haven't moved up in decade. So it's a no brainer, Japan's economy being up doesn't effect store prices because the average joe's pay check is EXACTLY the same.
Dukeleto
Let’s call a spade a spade shall we. Companies don’t want to increase wages because it cuts into their profits. If their labour force continues to work for them without an increase, why increase the wages? What’s the incentive? What’s that you say? “look after your labour force” Is that actually a known concept for Japanese companies in general? I think not, but please do enlighten me if I am wrong. Japanese companies abuse the fact that Japanese workers here are generally loyal and obedient to their employers. No one is going to raise their heads in the middle of the office and decry the poor salaries or working conditions, it just ain’t Japanese!
I bet the same companies with offices overseas manned by foreigners don’t get treated the same way as back in Japan. If they did, they would likely have nobody in them. Plus, the labour laws are probably far stricter and actually enforceable without victimisation.
Ah_so
This is the great deflation myth, that people put off expenditure in the expectation of future falling prices. It was never anything more than a theory and an unproven one at that. But it has wormed its was into business journalism as the technical explanation for deflation.
It is demonstrably untrue. Did you stop buying beer in the expectation that it would drop 50 yen in price? Postponed a jeans purchase in the hope they'll be 200yen cheaper? Inflation is never anything more than the average of all prices, some of which rise and some fall - no one really knows which. You might not make a purchase because something is too expensive and then buy it when it comes into your price range, but that is a different thing.
The only price that everyone does know falls in value consistently is consumer electronics. So this is the one area where we would all be forever postponing purchases, yet we all buy electronic stuff despite knowing that it will be cheaper next year.
Sorry to drone on about this point. I should get out more. But I hate reading our hearing this from financial journalists
Ah_so
What a random list you gave. It would probably be impossible to achieve but if implemented, more likely to be deflationary rather than inflationary.
The one guaranteed way to get some inflation in the system would be to start the printing presses and lower taxes for the masses.
kohakuebisu
The farmers/supermarkets seem to have no problem raising prices on vegetables by way more than the government's inflation target. It's rained/hasn't rained/was sunny/too sunny etc. is all we hear.
MarkX
Thank you Ah_so for that. I have railed for ages about that pearl of wisdom about how people are always putting off purchasing things waiting for a lower price. It is such a falsehood. People put off purchasing because they didn't have the money. As taxes are ever increasing, and other costs, medical and elderly, they just didn't have the cash for the outlay, unless it was necessary, such as a broken refrigerator or heater. As I've said countless times, Canada has raised its wages, just recently Ontario raised its minimum wage to $14 per hour, but prices also have increased, but people don't feel like they are being squeezed. Which is what Japan should do, but they won't, and that drives me crazy.
Speed
The profits and the distribution of it has been too uneven.
The majority still look for cheaper prices since the majority still make the same wages while prices have already gone up.
Disillusioned
Eh? Where? Japan? Is there a parallel universe these economists gain these fictional facts from?
Cricky
Well no pay rises in 20 years, foods either shiking in size or cost up. Company's share holders making record profits. The golden shower not quite working as a trickle down. Think this social experiment has proven a failure. Yet the idea is a core belief of those born into money and their crumbs are considered a benifit to lesser humans.
Reckless
Can't beat deflation with hundreds of thousands leaving work force every year. Demographics trump economic gimmicks.
bruinfan
Well, um, it's the broader economy. Most people are doing the same or even worse under Abenomics. Well you do have the Asian tourists coming who may pay more...
bruinfan
"Consumers held back from spending and companies cut prices, which led to a vicious cycle of expectations that prices would continue to fall." I agree with the many people who said they are tired of seeing this untruth.
Ray Payne
In the restaurant business cost of goods have gone up. Restaurateurs are reluctant to increase menu prices to off set their increased cost - because of customer rejection.
There are restaurants that have gone in the red to pay bonuses to their employees. No profits for the restaurant owners, yet they took care of their employees.