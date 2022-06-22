Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan Airlines eyes replacement of 767s, regional jets

By Jamie Freed
DOHA

Japan Airlines (JAL) plans to make a decision in a year or two on the replacement of its ageing fleet of Boeing Co 767s and Embraer SA regional jets, a senior executive said.

JAL will consider the 787 and Airbus SE A321neo families as possible replacements for its 767 fleet and the A220 and E2 models for regional jets, said Ross Leggett, the airline's head of route marketing, international relations and alliances.

"We have got a fairly large 787 fleet, so whether it is an A321 that could then be used quite well within Asia as well, we really haven't looked at the full decision," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an airline industry gathering in Doha.

JAL has 31 767s, 18 Embraer E-170s and 14 E-190s in its fleet, according to its website.

Leggett said the airline had returned domestic capacity to 100% of pre-pandemic levels in May, though demand was running at about 85% to 95% of 2019 levels.

In the international market, with China, South Korea and Taiwan effectively closed and Japan capping daily entry numbers, capacity is about 65% of pre-pandemic levels, he added.

Domestic demand at rival ANA Holdings is about 80% of pre-pandemic levels, said Junichiro Miyagawa, ANA executive vice president in charge of alliances and international affairs.

