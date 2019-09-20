Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's August consumer inflation eases to two-year low

2 Comments
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO

Japan's core consumer inflation slowed to a new two-year low in August due to lower oil costs and feeble economic growth, data showed on Friday, adding to the central bank's growing challenges in achieving its elusive 2% price target.

The data will keep the Bank of Japan, which kept monetary policy steady on Thursday, under pressure to ramp up an already massive stimulus program to fend off risks that could delay it from achieving its price goal.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 0.5% in August from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast and slowing from a 0.6% gain in July. It was the slowest pace of increase since July 2017, when the index rose 0.5%.

An index stripping away the effects of fresh food and energy costs, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a good indicator of price trends backed by the strength of the economy, was up 0.6% in August from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous month's increase.

The BOJ kept policy steady on Thursday but signaled its readiness to expand stimulus as early as next month by issuing a strong warning of overseas risks that threaten the economy.

Slowing global demand and the broadening fallout from the bitter U.S.-China trade war have hurt exports and business sentiment, clouding the outlook for Japan's economy.

While capital expenditure is holding up, analysts warn that the economy may lose support from domestic demand if October's sales tax hike hurts already fragile consumer sentiment and cools household spending.

Years of heavy money printing have failed to prop up prices and change public perceptions that inflation will be subdued, dashing the hopes of BOJ policymakers that aggressive monetary easing will lift Japan sustainably out of deflation.

With interest rates already at zero and companies hoarding cash instead of spending, many analysts doubt whether additional monetary easing would do much to lift inflation.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Excellent; with workers and families about to be hammered by another consumption tax increase, the last thing we need is further increases in the prices of all the stuff we buy. Get that 0.5% down to zero!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They wanted to get the cycle of spending going, higher wages, higher prices, etc., and get out of the deflationary rut, but they have been saying this:

growing challenges in achieving its elusive 2% price target.

for years now. We see the same public works projects, tear up the road, silly crap they been doing now for years and years.

probablly never will get out of deflation

too many oldies

Yeah it will be interesting what this 10% tax does, but it does not apply to everything

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

J-beauty vs. K-beauty: Which One Reigns Supreme?

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Gotoku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Meoto Iwa (Wedded Rocks)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

7 Things You Can Learn About Gender Inequality From Chizuko Ueno

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo Game Show 2019: 5 Upcoming Game Releases to Watch out For

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Sleep Steps Away From Dotonbori at The Lively Hotel in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog