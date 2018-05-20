Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan Display Inc aims to nearly double its automotive display sales in five years to lessen its dependence on Apple Inc and other smartphone makers, a senior executive said.

Holger Gerkens, who was appointed to lead Japan Display’s automotive business in April, said he is confident in achieving year-on-year growth of over 10 percent through financial year 2022, outpacing the average market growth of 7 to 8 percent.

“We know exactly what kind of projects we need to win to follow this growth,” Gerkens said in an interview.

His comments come two days after Japan Display announced a record net loss of 247.2 billion yen ($2.23 billion) for the year ended March as growing competition from Asian rivals aggravated a slowdown in smartphone screen sales.

Automotive display products are widely seen key to helping offset the impact of a saturated smartphone market as more carmakers mount cockpits with digital features for navigation and entertainment systems.

Japan Display currently has the top market share of 19 percent in automotive screens in terms of value, though South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd is not far behind with around 14.1 percent, according to researcher His.

Automotive displays generated just over 100 billion yen at Japan Display in the last financial year, or 15 percent of its total revenue. In contrast, sales to Apple accounted for about half.

Annual 10 percent growth over the next five years would result in over 190 billion yen in auto sales in the year through March 2023.

Gerkens also said the combination of advanced technologies in thin-film transistors, touch screens as well as a history of trust would keep the company ahead of rivals.

Unlike the fast-changing smartphone market, “nothing is changing overnight (in the automotive market). That’s a good thing,” he said.

Japan Display was formed in 2012 by combining the display businesses of Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corp and Sony Corp in a deal brokered by the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), its biggest investor.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good luck with that. $2.3 billion isn't chump change, and China will always produce cheaper screens.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo