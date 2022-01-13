Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's November current account surplus shrinks 48%

TOKYO

Japan's current account surplus in November contracted 48.2 percent from a year earlier to 897.3 billion yen ($7.8 billion), declining for the fourth straight month, as high energy prices continued to weigh on the trade balance, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, logged a 17th consecutive month of black ink, but it was dragged down by the second-largest value of imports since comparable data became available in 1996, according to a preliminary report released by the ministry.

Imports surged 44.9 percent in value terms to a total of 7.88 trillion yen, up for the 10th consecutive month and hitting their highest level since January 2014, with prices of crude oil and liquefied natural gas more than doubling due partly to the yen's weakness, the data showed.

Exports grew 23.2 percent to 7.45 trillion yen, up for the ninth straight month, lifted by an 87.8 percent jump in steel shipments and a 44.7 percent rise in those of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment.

As a result, the nation's trade balance posted a 431.3 billion yen deficit, following a 166.7 billion yen surplus in October.

The service balance saw a deficit of 214.2 billion yen, following red ink of 575.4 billion yen the previous month, due to a rise in marine freight costs amid a global shipping container shortage, a ministry official said.

Japan eked out a travel surplus of 14.9 billion yen, smaller than 24.3 billion yen in the previous year, with only 20,700 foreigners visiting Japan, down 63.5 percent from a year earlier, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Primary income, reflecting returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 1.79 trillion yen, up 14.3 percent from a year earlier, partly helped by domestic companies receiving higher dividend payments from their investments in the stocks of overseas shipping firms.

