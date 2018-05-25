Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Post Bank Chief Investment Officer Katsunori Sago Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
business

Japan Post Bank picks up stocks as yen risks seen subdued

0 Comments
By Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake
TOKYO

Japan Post Bank has been buying local stocks since February’s major correction in global share prices, its chief investment officer said, as the risk of a spike in the yen, which would hurt stock valuations, is seen as limited.

However, Katsunori Sago said lingering economic and political risks have prompted the bank to boost its exposure to alternative assets, such as private equity and hedge funds, to 8.5 trillion yen ($77 billion) from 1.6 trillion now in three years, because of their favourable risk return profiles.

Since its partial privatization in 2015, Japan Post Bank, also known as Yucho, has been stepping up investment in risk assets, making it an outlier among risk-averse domestic financial institutions.

“A market correction of around 10 percent, which I had long been predicting almost like the boy who cried wolf, finally took place,” said Sago, a former Goldman Sachs executive, referring to global share sell-off triggered by rise in U.S. borrowing costs.

“A correction of similar magnitude does not seem likely in the near future. So we started building positions in ‘in-house’ active stock investments in February and March,” Sago told Reuters in an interview.

Yucho’s own investment team now manages around 30 billion yen of domestic stocks. It could shift more funds from some 2 trillion yen it currently entrusts to outside managers, he said. The bank, with its total assets of 210 trillion yen ($1.9 trillion), is one of the largest asset owners in the world.

Sago noted Japanese shares are vulnerable when the yen strengthens but added he expects the dollar to be fairly steady in a range between 105 and 115 yen this year, supported by the dollar's widening yield advantage. The currency last stood at 111.00 yen.

But he also said that scenario would be at risk if Washington starts picking up a fight with Tokyo on trade issues.

“Right now, the U.S. is preoccupied with China. But once that is settled, they could turn their eyes on Japan,” he said.

“If they focus not just on trade but also on currencies (to deal with trade imbalances), the dollar can easily fall 10 big figures, below 100 yen,” he also said, adding that he judges bets on currencies as generally having lower return in comparison to potential risks.

Thus Yucho is increasing risk taking most in alternative assets, such as private equity, real estates, hedge funds and private debt.

Sago oversaw Yucho’s transformation over the last three years from a massive state-owned buyer of government bonds to a more aggressive investor of riskier assets. He will step down on June 19 to join the board of SoftBank Group.

“I believe the investment reforms have been completed.” he said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

History

Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!