business

Japan Post Bank system glitch delays 1.2 million money transfers

TOKYO

Japan Post Bank Co said Tuesday that a nationwide system failure has caused delays in receiving nearly 1.2 million money transfers from other banks.

The bank said the system failure began at 8:40 a.m. and was resolved by 10:07 p.m. It said there is no evidence indicating a cyberattack.

The bank apologized for the inconvenience caused to customers, who may have been unable to make payments due to the disruption. Transfers from Japan Post Bank to other financial institutions were not affected, it said.

There were approximately 23,000 Japan Post Bank branches and over 30,000 ATMs nationwide as of the end of March 2023, according to the bank. It reports having around 120 million savings accounts with a combined balance of 194.9 trillion yen.

Japan Post Bank was previously hit with issues in October when its online banking system temporarily went down.

