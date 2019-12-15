Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan Post probe finds 9,000 cases of mis-sold insurance: report

1 Comment
TOKYO

An investigation by the Japan Post group has found some 9,000 cases of improperly sold insurance, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday, adding the group will release the findings on Dec 18.

Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd, a unit of Japan Post Holdings, said in September it discovered 6,327 cases of improper sales and that 1,400 cases among them are suspected of violating the law.

A special investigation committee spoke to around 120,000 clients in determining the number of mis-sold policies over the past five years, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

In some cases, terms and conditions were not properly explained to clients, while in others sales to the elderly were made without their families present, a violation of internal rules, the Yomiuri reported.

A Japan Post Insurance spokesman said the company was not the source of the report, and that the date to release the final report was not yet decided, declining further comment.

Another group company, Japan Post Bank Co Ltd, also said in September it had improperly sold investment trust products to elderly customers in about 19,500 cases.

Once the internal investigation is concluded, Japan Post Insurance has said it will consider imposing punishments such as disqualifying insurance agents who violated law or internal rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

9,000 cases of improperly sold insurance,

Playing games with the terminology! Pressure to sell is the cause, and what they did was illegal!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo