Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan auto lobby dismayed Trump says some imports security threat

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's automakers' lobby said on Tuesday it was dismayed by President Donald Trump's declaration that some imported vehicles and parts posed a threat to U.S. national security, as the industry braces for a possible rise in U.S. tariffs.

Trump made the unprecedented designation of foreign vehicles on Friday but delayed for up to six months a decision on whether to impose tariffs to allow for more time for trade talks with Japan and the European Union.

"We are dismayed to hear a message suggesting that our long-time contributions of investment and employment in the United States are not welcomed," said Akio Toyoda, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

"As chairman, I am deeply saddened by this decision," Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp, said in a statement.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 25% on imported cars made by foreign automakers, a move which automakers have argued would ramp up car prices, curb the global competitiveness of U.S.-made vehicles and limit investment in the country, the world's No. 2 auto market.

The United States is a vital market for Toyota, Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and other Japanese car makers. Autos and components are among the Asian country's biggest export products.

Most of Japan's major automakers operate plants in the United States. At least half of the cars and trucks sold in the country by Japan's top three carmakers are made in the United States.

Major automakers have announced a slew of investments in the United States since Trump took office in January 2017 and put pressure on the industry to create more U.S. jobs.

For its part, Toyota has pledged to invest almost $13 billion in the United States between 2017 and 2021 to boost manufacturing capacity and jobs.

This includes $1.6 billion for a vehicle assembly plant in Alabama jointly run with Mazda Motor Corp.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

#ThisIs2019: Where Does Japan Stand In Its Approach To Women Rights?

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri