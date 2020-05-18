Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump

Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years in the last quarter, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis ravages businesses and consumers.
Monday's first-quarter GDP data underlined the broadening impact of the outbreak, with exports plunging the most since the devastating March 2011 earthquake as global lockdowns and supply chain disruptions hit shipments of Japanese goods.
Analysts warn of an even bleaker picture for the current quarter as consumption crumbled after the government in April requested citizens to stay home and businesses to close, intensifying the challenge for policymakers battling a once-in-a-century pandemic.
"It's near certainty the economy suffered an even deeper decline in the current quarter," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. "Japan has entered a full-blown recession."
The world's third-largest economy contracted an annualized 3.4% in the first quarter, preliminary official gross domestic product (GDP) data showed, less than a median market forecast for a 4.6% drop.
The slump came on top of an even steeper 7.3% fall in the October-December period, with the consecutive quarters of contraction meeting the technical definition of a recession. Japan last suffered recession in the second half of 2015.
The coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year, has ravaged the global economy as many nations went into strict lockdowns to curb the outbreak that has so far killed over 310,000 people worldwide. The pandemic has been massively disruptive on supply chains and businesses, particularly in trade-reliant nations such as Japan.
Indeed, the fallout of the virus on corporate Japan was telling with exports diving 6.0% in the first quarter, the biggest decline since April-June 2011.
"Exports to China began to fall in February, followed by a wave of slumping shipments to Europe and the United States," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
"Exports were also hurt by slumping inbound tourism," which counts as a drop in non-residents' purchases of Japanese services, he said.
DEEPER SLUMP, SLOWER RECOVERY
The shakeout in global trade was underlined in recent March data, with exports shrinking the most in nearly four years due to plunging U.S.-bound shipments.
Even the nation's major globe-trotting manufacturers weren't spared the pandemic's sweeping impact.
Toyota Motor Corp has said it will cut domestic vehicle production by 122,000 units in June and expects an 80% drop in full-year operating profit.
The gloom in Japan is expected to deepen over coming months.
Analysts polled by Reuters estimate Japan's economy will shrink an annualized 22.0% in the current quarter, which would be a record decline, with pressure on output intensifying after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in April declared a nationwide state of emergency amid the widening pandemic.
The emergency was lifted for most regions on Thursday, but remained in effect for some big cities including Tokyo. Japan has so far reported 16,337 coronavirus cases and 756 deaths.
Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's $5 trillion economy, slipped 0.7% in January-March, less than a market forecast for a 1.6% drop, as robust demand for daily necessities partially offset the impact on services spending.
All the same, it marked the second straight quarter of decline, as households endured the double-whammy of the coronavirus and a sales tax hike to 10% from 8% in October last year.
Capital expenditure fell 0.5% in the first quarter after plummeting 4.8% in October-December last year, the GDP data showed, suggesting that uncertainty over the outlook is discouraging companies from boosting spending.
Taken together, domestic demand knocked 0.7 percentage point off GDP growth, while external demand shed 0.2 point.
All of this has put a strain on the labour market. The jobless rate in March rose to its highest in a year, while job availability slipped to a more than three-year low.
The government has already announced a record $1.1 trillion stimulus package, and the Bank of Japan expanded stimulus for the second straight month in April. Abe has pledged a second supplementary budget later this month to fund fresh spending measures to cushion the economic blow from the outbreak.
Still, many analysts warn that government support will come too little, too late.
"As always in Japan, the implementation is very slow. It will take the later half of the second quarter (and) the third quarter" for government stimulus to kick in, said Martin Schulz, chief economist at Fujitsu.
"The recovery will be slower than many are hoping for ... To recover from this crisis, it will take about two years at least."© Thomson Reuters 2020
17 Comments
Login to comment
Monty
It is dependent on trade with both China and the U.S., the country where the pandemic began and the country where it has hit hardest.
It is time to get rid of businesses with China and look for new options.
Strangerland
There are no viable options that offer the same financially competitive advantage that China can.
What will motivate companies - profit driven capitalistic entities - to sacrifice profits in the name of politics?
I ask this as an honest question. While I want the world to transition away from giving China (and America) so much power, companies will not change without some kind of motivation given to them to do so.
Ramzel
Actually Chinese goods have increased in prices significantly.
there are cheaper alternatives with less overhanging political burdens such as Vietnam, Thailand
Strangerland
Not goods, manufacturing.
That’s not entirely correct. While it is true for some industries at some volumes, the sheer volume of manufacturing capacity that China offers is not marched by any other country.
It’s like the difference between the American military and others. Sure other countries have militaries. But none of them even remotely compare to the US. Not even combined.
oldman_13
time to end this for good, enough damage has been done.
expat
Not often you see this sort of honesty from the government. We are in for some rough sledding.
“The economy entered the coronavirus shock in a very weak position,” said Izumi Devalier, chief Japan economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, but “the real big ugly stuff is going to happen in the April, June print. It’s going to be three quarters of very negative growth.”
Ms. Devalier added, “It’s not a very encouraging picture.”
Businesses had already been staggering before the coronavirus hit.
Days later, a typhoon slammed into the country’s main island, inflicting enormous damage and further driving down economic activity.
Even before that, Japanese export numbers had fallen steadily all last year on slowing global demand and the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.
The situation has only worsened this year. The outbreak crushed Japan’s exports, forced it to postpone the Olympics and then put the country on a soft lockdown as it joined other nations scrambling to stop the coronavirus.
“The emergency declaration stopped people from going out, leading to a substantial decline in consumption,” said Kentaro Arita, a senior economist at the Mizuho Research Institute, a think tank in Tokyo. Now, he said, “it is going to be impossible to avoid an impact on the scale of the global financial crisis or even worse.”
Consumer spending dropped after the Japanese government in October increased a tax on consumption to 10 percent from 8 percent, a move that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration said would help pay down the national debt — the highest among developed nations — and fund the growing demand for social services as the country’s workers age." Invalid CSRF
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/17/business/japan-recession-coronavirus.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
noriahojanen
In the long run, we will need to build virus-proof society and economic foundations. Not merely for the sake of Covid-19. In urban downtown areas like Tokyo, social distancing should be more respected (over-crowds are inevitably formed, due to physical, structural reasons).
JeffLee
Yeah, another recession! This always happens after Japan raises its consumption tax. You'd think they would have learned by now not to raise that damn tax while the economy is still vulnerable.
Michael Machida
@jefflee I totally agree with you. It seems to me that if you take anyone off the street in Japan and make them Prime Minister, he or she would do a much better job than Abe san. I mean, anyone. Raising the consumption tax before the economy is doing better is not smart. Also, with no increase in salary but an increase in tax is the thinking of snails or fish. Or, bugs.
kohakuebisu
Even when everything opens up again, the mood is going to be pretty somber, not wahey, let's buy a new car! A lot of people will now be used to not consuming stuff. I'm now used to not watching sport,
All the more reason to get that 100,000 per head out there quickly to keep some money circulating. Unfortunately, the people responsible for distributing the 100,000 per head are completely isolated from whether money is circulating in the economy. They'll get their pay and bonuses regardless of when this money arrives in people's hands. There is no urgency for them.
Derek Grebe
Abenomics - keeps on winning.
GW
The numbers talked about at the top of this seem likely to be low, hopefully I a wrong but I think the hit here in Japan & elsewhere is going to be much higher.
The article further down seems to indicate we are in for a major hit & from my own little world that HIT is already hitting damned hard, having to contemplate some very serious changes in life & work going forward not fun, hope to see everyone on the other side & start to see some recovery soon before too many lose their jobs, businesses etc
take care out there folks!
robert maes
The consumer has never benefited from “ made in China “. In the beginning quality of products B2B or B2C was very bad. It has gotten better but still not as good as in the ordering companies homelands. And one can never trust a Chinese supplier or maker. Ask the Chinese which came to raid shops in Japan, Hk, Korea for safe food and products.
lastly the price from a “ made in China “ Prada bag or Burberry knitter sweater never was reduced for The consumer.
The price difference between made in China or elsewhere was absorbed as profit by the companies, distributors and retailers. For years I have bought nothing made in China. Nothing means whenever I have an option. Often I just don’t buy if no option.
Serrano
Exports dived 21.8%. Private residential investments slipped nearly 17%, and household consumption edged down 3.1%. Analysts say things are expected to get worse
Um... time to reopen everything. Some are gonna get the virus and die either way. By reopening now while we still can, ( some businesses are already permanently closed ) we can avoid the terrible suffering and deaths from a great depression.
rainyday
This article is riddled with errors.
"vulnerable"?
?
TARA TAN KITAOKA
VULNERABLE is no more the word. It is in economic problems because of poor working attitudes from the Japanese and the Japanese still thinking everything can be taken forgranted just because they are Japanese.
commanteer
Here we go. The Western economies knew they were going to crash after decades of bad policies. They just needed cover so the people wouldn't wake up and demand change. Covid-19 provided just that cover. I hope someday the history books get this right, because it seems to me that the governments are going to get away with it once again.