Japan carmakers association says it has tripled its U.S. workforce since 1990

Japanese automakers employed a total of 92,710 people in the United States as of 2017, up from 28,571 in 1990 and marking the highest level on record, according to a report by the U.S. office of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.
The automakers' cumulative manufacturing investment in the United States totaled $48.3 billion, up from $6.2 billion, said the report released Tuesday.
The report came as U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the hefty U.S. trade deficit with Japan and encouraged Japanese businesses to invest in the world's largest economy.
Of the companies' U.S.-based auto workers in 2017, 65,526 were employed in manufacturing, 5,759 in research and development, as well as design, and 21,425 in administrative and sales, the report said.
"Our new data affirms Japanese-brand automakers' extensive and sustained commitment to strengthening the U.S. auto industry and the broader economy," said Manny Manriquez, general director of JAMA USA.
"In 2017, JAMA members built nearly 3.8 million vehicles and 4.4 million engines in the United States, directly supporting nearly 93,000 jobs across the country in communities like Lafayette, Indiana; Marysville, Ohio; San Antonio, Texas; and Smyrna, Tennessee," Manriquez said in a statement.
The 14 members of JAMA include Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., Subaru Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
In the 1980s, JAMA members established automobile and engine manufacturing plants in Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana. Since that time, they have significantly expanded their presence across the United States, operating 24 manufacturing facilities and 44 R&D and design centers in 19 states.
Most recently, Toyota and Mazda Motor Corp. have launched a $1.6 billion joint venture in Huntsville, Alabama, that will create 4,000 jobs. The new plant will begin production in 2021.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after their White House meeting on June 7, Trump said, "We welcome and encourage Japanese investors to open new plants and factories in the United States, and that will happen."
"We want new auto plants going into Michigan and Pennsylvania and Ohio and many of our states that have them and some that don't, and they'll be doing that," Trump said.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Someone has to show Trump what the numbers would be like if those plants weren't in the US. Yeah it's a moot point, but having all those plants and workers in the US benefits both sides, but Trump is too blind to see it and is only focused on the deficit number!
Akie
The numbers in poverty is increased at the same time by 30%, no correlation.
Strangerland
Which numbers of what people in poverty where?
Pretty vague statement you make there.
So yeah, I would agree, there is no correlation between your random words and the story you are commenting on.
oldman_13
Amazing.
I lived through the unfortunate years of 'Japan bashing' in America, the 80's and early 90's, where people were destroying Japanese cars on the streets ("Buy American" was a rallying cry).
Nice to see Japanese automakers now building plants in the U.S. and giving Americans the chance to earn a great living. That they are considering building auto plants in Michigan would have been unfathomable several decades ago.
Akie
Strangerland, read the title and you will know.
Ganbare Japan!
It is regrettable that these cars are not made in Japan, providing jobs for Japanese.
Strangerland
I read the title. Then I read your post. Then I wrote:
Akie
Strangerland, ok, there are two countries in the title, which one do you think increase its poverty ?
Strangerland
Why are you asking me? Don't you think you should have figured this out before you wrote your post in the first place?
Akie
Strangerland, fair, both.
zichi
The American poverty rate is 15.2% (4.8 million people). China have managed to reduce its poverty rate of 27% to 7% in 2017 (97 million people).
Almost half the world — over three billion people — live on less than $2.50 a day. At least 80% of humanity lives on less than $10 a day. More than 80 percent of the world's population lives in countries where income differentials are widening.