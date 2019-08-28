Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan closely watching yen moves: Aso

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was monitoring currency moves “with a sense of urgency” after a recent spike in the yen, using a phrase suggesting policymakers’ concern about excessive volatility.

While declining to comment on specific foreign exchange levels, Aso underscored the importance of stability in the Japanese currency, which tends to be perceived as a safe-haven asset attracting demand when global markets are volatile.

Japanese policymakers tend to try to talk down the yen to prevent it from strengthening, which can undermine export competitiveness and hurt Japan’s export-reliant economy.

“Currency stability is important. We must closely watch the currency market moves with a sense of urgency,” Aso said.

Aso made the comments at a regular news conference when asked about the Japanese currency’s appreciation to a seven-month peak below 105 yen to the dollar on Monday, caused by worries over the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Aso also said recent market volatility would not alter the government position of proceeding with October’s scheduled sales tax hike to 10% from 8%, barring a big economic shock.

Japan’s government has stayed away from the currency market since 2011 when it intervened heavily to stem excessive yen gains versus the dollar in the wake of Fukushima nuclear crisis triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 31-Sept 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Restaurant Review

Weber Park: Gourmet Grilling With A View

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Outdoors

Kita Shiga Kogen

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Tapioca Land Opens in Tokyo, Is A Total Dud

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Museums

Unko Museum Odaiba

GaijinPot Travel