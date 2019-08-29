Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan considers tighter ownership reporting rules to better monitor China, officials say

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is considering lowering the 10% ownership threshold at which foreigners are required to report a stake in domestic companies, two officials said, as Tokyo looks to better monitor potential Chinese investment in areas related to security.

Such a move would follow similar steps taken by the United States and European countries in recent years and reflects growing unease in Japan about the possibility that Chinese state-backed companies could gain access to key technology.

"We need to strengthen monitoring for national security but we don't want to hinder foreign direct investment itself," said one of the officials, both of whom declined to be identified because the talks have not been made public.

While Japan can't explicitly target a single country under the reporting rules, the move would be aimed at strengthening monitoring of Chinese investment, the official said.

Under current rules, a foreign entity is required to report ownership in a Japanese firm once it plans to take at least a 10% stake. The change would see that threshold lowered, although the amount is still under discussion, the officials said.

"The United States and Germany have taken similar measures aimed at China. Japan is much further behind when it comes to protecting the security of its economy," the second official said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 of the Most Terrifying Japanese Mascots

GaijinPot Blog

Tapioca Land Opens in Tokyo, Is A Total Dud

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Museums

Unko Museum Odaiba

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Outdoors

Ryuoo Sora Terrace Observation Deck

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Squeaky Wheels: Suzanne Kamata On Her Mother-Daughter Travel Memoir

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

GaijinPot Blog