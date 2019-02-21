Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan convenience store sales rise in January for 3rd straight month

1 Comment
TOKYO

Sales at convenience stores in Japan rose 0.8 percent in January from a year earlier for the third consecutive monthly increase, supported by solid food sales, an industry body said Wednesday.

The same-store sales of seven major convenience store operators totaled 792.42 billion yen ($7.14 billion), with robust sales of ready meals such as noodles and frozen foods, and a recovery in cigarette sales following a tobacco tax hike in October, the Japan Franchise Association said.

The number of customers fell 1.0 percent, declining for the third straight month, but average spending per customer rose 1.7 percent, buoyed by favorable sales of concert tickets, the association said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Just waiting for the 7/11's to open up down here! Rumor has it that on July 11th, the first one will be opening up here in Okinawa!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Food & Drink

Honke Kanoya: Southern Japanese Food and Cozy Kotatsu Dining in Tokyo’s Backstreets

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Hay Fever Season in Tokyo Has Officially Begun

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Landmark

Goryokaku

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Castles

Otaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Tempting Customers With Comfort And Affordable Luxury With Silk Importer Daisy King

Savvy Tokyo

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES