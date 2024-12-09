 Japan Today
Japan's current account surplus falls 13.0% in October

TOKYO

Japan's current account surplus fell 13.0 percent from a year earlier to 2.46 trillion yen in October, as a drop in intellectual property revenues led the services balance to fall into deficit, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the black for the 21st consecutive month, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

Primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from investments overseas, rose 1.8 percent to 3.25 trillion yen, the highest for the month, the ministry said.

Among other key components, the travel surplus stood at 508.7 billion yen, the highest for the month, as the number of inbound tourists jumped 31.6 percent from a year earlier to 3.31 million.

A travel surplus means the amount spent by overseas travelers in Japan exceeded what Japanese spent abroad.

The country's goods trade registered a deficit of 155.7 billion yen, down 68.1 percent from a year earlier, as exports climbed 2.9 percent to 9.37 trillion yen on the back of growing exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and pharmaceuticals.

Imports decreased 0.7 percent to 9.52 trillion yen, as those of crude oil and coal decreased amid falling oil prices.

Services trade posted a deficit of 159.0 billion yen in a reversal from a surplus of 449.4 billion yen a year earlier, affected by a drop in payments Japanese companies receive for their patents and other intellectual property rights.

