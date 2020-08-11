Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cars awaiting loading on a ship for export in Yokohama. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan's current account surplus shrinks to 5-year low as exports plunge

By Daniel Leussink
TOKYO

Japan posted its smallest current account surplus in more than five years in June, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday, mainly due to a slump in exports, highlighting the heavy hit to external demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The current account surplus was 167.5 billion yen ($1.58 billion), the smallest monthly surplus since January 2015, a finance ministry official said.

That compared with a median forecast for a 110 billion yen surplus and a 1.177 trillion yen surplus in May. The current account balance has maintained a run of uninterrupted monthly surpluses for six years.

Exports plunged 25.7% in June from a year ago, hit hard by falling shipments of cars and car parts to the United States, the data showed. That was slightly smaller than a 28.9% annual decline in May.

Imports shed an annual 14.4%, following a 27.7% annual fall in May. As a result, the trade deficit in June widened to 157.7 billion yen.

A 99.9% drop in foreign tourists due to immigration restrictions imposed over the health crisis sent the travel account to a 157.7 billion yen deficit in June, the data showed.

Weakening overseas demand has raised worries of a prolonged downturn for the world's third-largest economy, with some analysts seeing the impact from the COVID-19 crisis on corporate and household sentiment lasting into next year.

A Reuters poll showed analysts expect gross domestic product data, due to be released on Monday, to show the economy shrank an annualized 27.2% in the second quarter.

Japan's economic activity has picked up in recent months after the government lifted a coronavirus-related state of emergency at the end of May. But the virus has made a worrying revival, especially in highly populated areas.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

