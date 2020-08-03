Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan 1st quarter GDP unchanged at 2.2% annualized contraction

TOKYO

Japan’s economy shrank an annualized 2.2% in January-March, unchanged after a second revision, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The additional revision for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists’ median forecast for a 2.8% contraction in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP shrank 0.6%, also unchanged from the second preliminary reading and compared with a median forecast for a 0.7% fall.

The government published additional revisions to GDP for the January-March quarter reflecting revised capital spending data from the finance ministry, which had initially drawn fewer respondents than usual due to coronavirus-related disruptions.

