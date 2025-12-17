Japan household assets hit record high ¥2,286 tril

Financial assets held by households in Japan rose to 2,286 trillion yen ($15 trillion) at the end of September on higher stock prices, up 4.9 percent from a year earlier to a fresh record high, the Bank of Japan said Wednesday.

By type of asset, households held 317 trillion yen in equities, an increase of 19.3 percent, and 153 trillion yen in investment trusts, up 21.1 percent.

Cash and deposits edged up 0.5 percent to 1,122 trillion yen, accounting for 49.1 percent of the total and dropping below the 50 percent threshold for the first time in 18 years, reflecting a shift from savings into investments on the back of a tax exemption program for private investors, known as NISA.

The BOJ preliminary data on the flow of funds for the July-September period also showed that the central bank held 50.00 percent of outstanding government bonds at the end of September, with the balance standing at 522 trillion yen.

