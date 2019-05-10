Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan household spending rises but wages fall in March

1 Comment
By Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO

Japan's household spending rose more than expected in March but real wages tumbled the most in nearly four years, dashing hopes that consumer sector activity may soften the blow from external factors such as global trade conflicts.

Household spending gained 2.1 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, beating a median market forecast for a 1.7 percent increase.

But separate data showed inflation-adjusted real wages fell 2.5 percent in March from a year earlier, the biggest decline since June 2015, casting doubt about the resilience of consumption.

A recovery in domestic consumption is crucial for the Bank of Japan to meet its 2 percent inflation target. For years, weak spending has caused many companies to refrain from raising prices.

The government plans to raise the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October to cover rising welfare costs, unless there is an economic crisis on the scale of the Lehman Brothers shock in 2008.

Some policymakers worry that the tax hike could hurt consumer spending, as happened when Japan in 2014 raised the tax to 8 percent from 5 percent.

Due to damage from the U.S.-China trade war and weak foreign demand, some economists believe that the economy contracted slightly in the first quarter. Data for January-March will be released on May 20.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

With the new labor law capping overtime (pay), wages will fall more.

All the new law did is it made employees no longer able to report more than 45 hours or 30 hours on average, but still work the original 100 hours, except now can no longer get overtime pay for more than half the overtime actually worked.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This report shows exactly how fickle the Japanese economy really is. It’s up and down like a yo-yo teetering on a knife edge. This is dispute nearly a decade of that Abenomics crap.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 YouTube Gaming Channels To Help You Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Guide To Tokyo’s Underground Otaku And Foodie Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Detective Pikachu Review: Pokémon Fans in Japan Can See It First

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Neighborhoods

Tenma

GaijinPot Travel

Families

8 Ways To Spend A Special Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

LGBT

Urue Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Togakushi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy