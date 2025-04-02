Japan job availability falls in Feb for 1st time in 6 months

Newly hired employees of All Nippon Airways (ANA) group attend an initiation ceremony at a hangar at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Japan's job availability ratio in February fell 0.02 point from the previous month to 1.24, marking the first deterioration in six months, as employers grappled with surging material and utility costs, according to the latest government data.

Separate data showed the country's unemployment rate declined to 2.4 percent in February from 2.5 percent in January, improving for the first time in five months, as the number of people seeking jobs decreased.

The latest job-to-applicant ratio released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare means there were 124 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

New job offers fell in all surveyed industries, with hotel and restaurant services plunging 17.6 percent from a year earlier, and lifestyle and entertainment services dropping 10.5 percent.

Among other sectors, construction shed 9.1 percent and manufacturing saw a 6.5 percent decrease.

In addition to increasing costs affecting many industries, some manufacturers voiced concern about the tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, a labor ministry official said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said the number of people with jobs fell 0.2 percent from the month before to a seasonally adjusted 68.16 million, while those without jobs also dropped 3.4 percent to 1.68 million.

Of those not in work, 390,000 people were let go by their employers, up 5.4 percent, while 760,000 people left their jobs voluntarily, unchanged from January.

Meanwhile, the number of people newly seeking jobs dropped 6.3 percent to 450,000, helping to push down the overall unemployment rate, according to the ministry.

