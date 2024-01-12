Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: iStock/Bet_Noire
business

Japan logs record ¥1.93 tril current account surplus in November

10 Comments
TOKYO

Japan posted a record current account surplus of 1.93 trillion yen in November, helped by a smaller trade deficit and a revival of inbound tourism, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

The current account surplus, one of the widest gauges of international trade, expanded 8.7 percent from a year earlier, marking the 10th straight month of black ink.

Japan's trade deficit more than halved to 724.1 billion yen as imports fell more than exports. With the value of energy imports sharply down, overall imports fell 11.4 percent to 9.35 trillion yen, while exports slipped 4.5 percent to 8.62 trillion yen.

The services balance swung back into the black, standing at 24.7 billion yen due to increased spending by foreign visitors to Japan.

Japan's travel surplus grew over 1.8-fold to 296 billion yen, meaning spending by foreign travelers to Japan far exceeded the amount spent by Japanese overseas.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan saw a 2.6-fold increase to 2.44 million in November, according to the government.

The return of foreign tourists is a boon to Japan amid the yen's persistent weakness, which has inflated import costs for energy and raw materials for resource-scarce Japan, leading to massive trade deficits.

A weaker yen also boosts the overseas profits from Japanese exports, but outbound shipments fell for the first time in three months in November.

Weak exports point to slowing overseas economies after aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to curb surging inflation by cooling demand, analysts say.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, however, dropped 20.3 percent to 2.89 trillion yen.

A decline in dividend payments in the shipping sector compared with a year earlier offset higher income from rising overseas bond yields, according to the ministry.

Comparable data became available in 1985.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Login to comment

Japan's travel surplus grew over 1.8-fold to 296 billion yen, meaning spending by foreign travelers to Japan far exceeded the amount spent by Japanese overseas.

A rather insightful statistic.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And yet buying power of Japanese is falling.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

This is happening while Japanese people real wages still falling.

https://japantoday.com/category/business/japan's-real-wages-fall-for-20th-straight-month-in-november

-7 ( +4 / -11 )

But isn't Japan's debt almost 10x that at $10 trillion?

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

A decline in dividend payments in the shipping sector

I guess this is fallout from to the Houti rebel fracas? Global financial markets overall have been very strong, with rising dividends over the past year.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Little by little, Japan is recovering..

Let the whiners bark, lol..

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Yet, 25% of Japanese kids still live in poverty. It’s one thing to brag about riches but it’s another to share the wealth.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Japan's travel surplus grew over 1.8-fold to 296 billion yen, meaning spending by foreign travelers to Japan far exceeded the amount spent by Japanese overseas.

But Japan's passport is so "powerful"? Why aren't more Japanese going overseas? Something just doesnt make sense here!

(Please note: SARCASM!)

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Yet, 25% of Japanese kids still live in poverty.

Where do you pull this number from? I mean really now, while there are a lot of children needlessly living in poverty in Japan, it is unnecessary to over exaggerate the numbers! That just totally defeats the point you try to make! At least try to back it up with some facts!

> In July 2023, the Japanese government announced that the relative child poverty rate was 11.5%. This is a decrease from the 2018 survey, which estimated the rate at around 14%

https://zenbird.media/child-poverty-in-japan/#:~:text=In%20July%202023%2C%20the%20government,2018%20(approximately%2014.0%20percent).

Another reason why not to trust Japanese government statistics implicitly.

According to a UNICEF report, Japan has one of the highest rates of child poverty in the developed world. In 2017, the Japanese Health Ministry reported that 16% of children lived below the poverty line

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poverty_in_Japan#:~:text=Japan%20has%20some%20of%20the,live%20below%20the%20poverty%20line.

When in fact statistically speaking the child poverty rate has dropped.

The average child poverty rate in Japan decreased from 18.2% from 2012 to 2014 to 14.8% from 2019 to 2021. However, according to the OECD, Japan's child income poverty rate is slightly higher than in some other OECD countries. 

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.oecd.org/els/family/CWBDP_Factsheet_JPN.pdf#:~:text=child%20income%20poverty%20rate%20is%20slightly%20higher,Japan%20live%20in%20relative%20income%20poverty%2C%20compared

2 ( +3 / -1 )

“helped by a smaller trade deficit and a revival of inbound tourism, “

Really? Japan’s travel surplus of 296 billion yen is a very tiny fraction of the current account surplus of 1.93 trillion yen.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

19 Freshly Awarded Michelin Stars Lighting Up Tokyo’s Dining Scene

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog