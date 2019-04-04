Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan plans tighter oversight of regional banks' profits

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's financial watchdog on Wednesday proposed rules to expand its oversight of regional banks, including broad stress tests, with more focus on lenders' future profitability.

The move comes in the wake of growing concern among policymakers over the plight of regional banks, which have seen profits hit by years of ultra-low interest rates and an exodus of borrowers moving to bigger cities as the population shrinks.

Under current regulations aimed at pre-empting regional bank failures, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) has focused on whether commercial banks meet minimum capital adequacy ratios and past data in determining whether they are deemed financially viable.

The new rules would include the FSA verifying banks' core net income and capital adequacy under certain stress conditions for up to five years into the future, and doing this each fiscal year.

The regulator will conduct stress tests to identify which banks could fail to meet the minimum capital adequacy ratio of 4 percent if a big shock, such as a spike in interest rates or credit costs, hits.

If banks fail the stress tests, they could be slapped with business improvement orders.

To help lenders struggling to stay profitable amid low rates and a declining population, a government panel on Wednesday also discussed a plan to ease antitrust rules that will enable some regional banks to merge on a limited basis.

Many Japanese regional banks are grappling with diminishing returns from their traditional lending business, hit by a low-interest rate environment amid the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank will be more mindful of the rising demerits of prolonged easing. But he has also stressed the central bank's priority is to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, signaling that money policy will remain ultra-loose for some time.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Live

Here’s What Japanese Twitter Thinks of the New Era Name

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

LGBT

Adezakura

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Food & Drink

Drawing House Of Hibiya: Your New Favorite Elegant Restaurant With a Breathtaking View

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Ways To Change Your Look This Spring (And Feel Totally Awesome)

Savvy Tokyo