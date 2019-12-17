Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan, private holdings of U.S. Treasuries continue to rise in yield chase

0 Comments
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK

Japan expanded its holdings of U.S. Treasuries in October by more than $20 billion, the largest monthly increase for any country, data from the Treasury department show, as Japanese investors continued to hunt for positive yield outside their own negative-yielding bonds.

Japan’s Treasury holdings grew to $1.168 trillion in October, from $1.145 trillion the previous month, making it the largest non-U.S. holder of U.S. government debt for a fifth straight month.

The same trend could be seen in private sector buying of Treasuries, which has seen inflows from that group for five consecutive months.

“The continued growth in foreign private holdings is constructive for the Treasury market in the medium run,” said Jon Hill, vice president, rates strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

“The growth in Japanese holdings is also consistent with the rumored uptick in unhedged buying from that investor base,” he added, suggesting that Japanese investors just wanted to take advantage of the positive U.S. yield.

That said, foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries still fell for a third consecutive month in October, with outflows hitting $16.758 billion in the month, compared with an outflow of $34.324 billion in September.

The outflow was led by foreign official investors such as central banks, to the tune of $41.53 billion, in October. Foreign official investors have sold Treasuries for 14 straight months.

BMO’s Hill said the selling was indicative of foreign official investors’ move to defend their weakening currencies against a strong U.S. dollar.

Overall, foreign official holdings of Treasuries declined to $4.123 trillion in October, from $4.151 trillion in September, data showed.

The report also showed that in the midst of the U.S.-China trade conflict in October, Chinese holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined for a fourth straight month, to $1.101 trillion.

Analysts have noted that there has been no evidence that China has used its holdings of U.S. Treasuries as a tool or weapon to retaliate against the United States in its trade war.

Last week, the world’s two largest economies agreed to a preliminary deal.

Data also showed foreigners sold U.S. stocks in October amounting to $4.277 billion, from inflows of $8.825 billion the previous month.

Foreign investors had sold stocks for 13 straight months, from May 2018 to May this year.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Restaurant Review

The Pig & The Lady: A Modern Twist On A Mother’s Classics

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining