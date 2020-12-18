Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan raises GDP outlook for FY2021

0 Comments
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday raised its economic growth forecast for the next fiscal year thanks to its latest stimulus package aimed at speeding up the recovery following the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The economy is expected to grow 4.0% in price-adjusted real terms in the next fiscal year starting April 2021, the latest estimate by the Cabinet Office showed.

The new estimate compared with its previous forecast of 3.4% growth projected in July.

The upgrade was underpinned by the government's third supplementary budget, which was approved earlier this week, to fund the 70 trillion yen stimulus package to help the economy recover from its COVID-induced slump in the second quarter.

The forecast 4.0% growth for next fiscal year would be the fastest annual expansion on record, if realized, since comparable data became available in 1995, the Cabinet Office said.

The government, which expects the economy will return to pre-COVID-19 levels by January-March 2022 helped by its broad policy support, also cautioned about risks.

Policymakers need to keep a close watch "on downside risks to the economy in Japan and overseas from the pandemic and impacts from moves in financial capital markets," an official at the Cabinet Office said.

The government will use the forecasts to finalize the state budget for the next fiscal year.

For the current fiscal year that ends in March 2021, the government cut its gross domestic product forecast to a 5.2% contraction, which would be the biggest annual slump on record.

Previously, it projected the economy to shrink 4.5%.

Consumer prices remain subdued due to weak domestic demand and the government' discount travel campaign to support the tourism industry.

Overall consumer prices are forecast to fall 0.6% for this fiscal year, from a 0.3% decline expected previously.

In fiscal 2021, overall prices will grow 0.4%, the government said, revised down slightly from the previous forecast of a 0.5% increase.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog