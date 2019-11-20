Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Subaru cars for export are parked at Kawasaki port. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
business

Japan records ¥17.3 bil trade surplus in October

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan recorded a trade surplus of 17.3 billion yen ($159 million) in October, the first surplus in four months, as exports to the U.S. fell and oil prices slipped.

Exports to the U.S. dipped 11% in October, including autos and auto parts, marking the third straight month of declines. And imports from the U.S. fell 17%, such as agricultural products and gas fuels, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Exports and imports to other regions, including Europe and China, also fell.

Overall, exports fell 9.2 percent last month from the same month the previous year, while imports declined 14.8 percent, according to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary report.

The tariff war between the U.S. and China has taken a toll across Asia, hurting manufacturers and supply chains.

A dispute between Japan and South Korea over high-tech exports has added to the uncertainty.

That smells like bovine excrement to me. You can put a ¥100 Daiso chocolate into a Mitsukoshi wrapper, but it’s still a ¥100 Daiso chocolate.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Excellent news.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

