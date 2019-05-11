Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan refiners tap more oil from Middle East to replace Iran supply

1 Comment
By Yuka Obayashi and Florence Tan
TOKYO/SINGAPORE

Japanese refiners are tapping more oil from the Middle East after the United States ended all waivers from sanctions on Iran starting from this month.

Fuji Oil Co bought 1.5 million barrels of Oman crude, Banoco Arab Medium from Bahrain, and Upper Zakum, an Abu Dhabi grade, to load in June in a spot tender held last month, according to trade sources.

"Alternative supplies to Iranian oil for Japan are likely to come mainly from the Middle East given the existing supply chains," Takayuki Uematsu, senior executive officer at Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd, told an earnings news conference.

Alternative imports are not expected to come from the United States - now the world's largest producer - as the U.S. crude is lighter than Iranian crude, Uematsu added.

Iranian oil accounted for about five percent of Cosmo's total procurement, and Japan's third-largest refiner feels confident it will be able to secure enough supply from other sources, he said.

Fuji Oil Co President Atsuo Shibota said he also does not see any problems in securing oil supplies from sources other than Iran but he expects it may raise costs by as much as 100 million yen a month for the company.

Fuji plans to secure alternative crude supplies through term contracts and by tapping the spot market, he said.

"We are in a situation where we can buy crude from the free market, so we don't expect supply disruption even without Iranian oil," Shibota told an earnings press conference, declining to say what suppliers Fuji would tap.

Takahiko Yamamoto, a Fuji Oil director, told Reuters after the press conference that the refiner had already secured most of its supplies for June, mainly through the spot market.

Fuji Oil said Iranian oil accounted for about 20 percent of the company's supplies in the financial year through March, down from around 30 percent the previous year.

The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers last year, although it allowed Tehran's biggest buyers to continuing buying some crude oil via waivers for another six months.

The sanctions have more than halved Iranian oil exports to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) or less. Washington, though, aiming to cut Iran's sales to zero, said in April all sanctions waivers for those importing Iranian oil would end at the beginning of May.

Iran says its oil exports will not drop to zero, although its officials are bracing for a drop in shipments.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The US pulls out of a nuclear agreement with Iran and then declares economic war on it?

Maybe, the United States government is attempting to start a war?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Design Festa: From Party Origins to Asia’s Biggest Art Event

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Guide To Tokyo’s Underground Otaku And Foodie Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT