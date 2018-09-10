Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan revises April-June growth data up to 3%

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese economy grew at a robust annual rate of 3 percent in April-June, according to revised government data, on the back of healthy capital spending.

The revised data released Monday is an upward revision from the 1.9 percent annual rate from an earlier preliminary reading, and a reversal from the 0.6 percent annual contraction rate in January-March.

That contraction had ended two years of continual expansion, the longest stretch in nearly three decades for Japan.

Junichi Makino, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the recovery momentum is better than expected, and will likely continue as electronics, auto and chemical sectors invest more, and consumer spending holds up.

He said despite worries about President Donald Trump's tariff policies, some targeting Japan, the impact appeared to be minimal so far.

Really satisfying to read this, 3% growth is something the Abe Cabinet will be proud of. More people have jobs = more spending = more growth. And things will only keep improving!

Well they can only get better, right? Thank the heavens for our divine and glorious leader.

Time to start thinking of rolling back all the ridiculous central bank intervention and let the economy stand on its own 2 feet.

