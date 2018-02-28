Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan steel industry wants to be excluded from U.S. import curbs

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's steel industry wants the country to be excluded from any U.S. import curbs as steel from Japan poses no threat to the U.S. national security, the head of the steel federation said on Tuesday.

Japan's steel industry said last week that the U.S. Commerce Department's proposal to President Donald Trump to impose curbs on steel imports violated the principles of free trade, calling for Washington to make a careful and appropriate decision.

"Ideally, we want the U.S. to avoid imposing any import restrictions on steel," Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Kosei Shindo told a news conference.

"But in the worst scenario under which U.S. takes actions to curb imports, we want Japan to be excluded as we only export products that are needed for the U.S. economy and are not easily made in the U.S., giving no threat to U.S. national security," he said.

1 Comment
A very reasonable request, and likely to be accepted. The mental delusion of protectionism is coming to an end in America, barely even getting off the ground in the first place

1 ( +1 / -0 )

