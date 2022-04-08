Japan to phase out Russian coal imports

Japan will try to break away from its reliance on Russian coal imports by phasing them out, the industry minister said Friday, joining other Group of Seven industrialized nations in tightening sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will work further to reduce our dependency on Russia by pushing forward the diversification of energy sources including renewables and nuclear power," industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a regular news conference.

Hagiuda said Japan will look for alternative countries as coal suppliers, while seeking "to stop imports in the end."

Russian coal makes up 13 percent of the total used for power generation in Japan. Resource-poor Japan had been cautious over sanctions targeting Russian energy, but moved in step with Western nations in stepping up pressure on Moscow following an international outcry triggered by images of dead civilians on Ukrainian streets.

Japan's move comes a day after G7 foreign ministers strongly condemned Russia for its "atrocities" in Ukraine.

The ministers agreed in Brussels to "sustain and increase pressure on Russia by imposing coordinated additional restrictive measures" unless it stops the invasion of its neighbor.

The leaders of the G7 -- made up of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- also vowed in a joint statement to "expedite" plans to end their energy dependence on Russia by gradually reducing and prohibiting Russian coal imports to punish Moscow.

The major developed countries will also bar new investments in energy and other key sectors of the Russian economy. On Thursday, the European Union agreed on an import ban on Russian coal.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce additional sanctions on Russia, including detailing the coal import restrictions, in a press conference on Friday evening.

Regarding Sakhalin oil and gas projects in the Russian Far East, Hagiuda said Japan will not withdraw from them because they are not subject to new investments and they are considered vital to the country's energy security.

The government and Japanese companies hold interests in the projects.

Britain's Shell PLC exited from the Sakhalin 2 project just days after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Exxon Mobil Corp of the United States also announced its withdrawal from the Sakhalin 1 project.

© KYODO