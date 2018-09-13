Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan to raise imported wheat prices to millers

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will sell imported wheat to domestic millers at an average price of 55,560 yen per ton in October to March, up 2.2 percent from the previous six-month period, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said Wednesday.

The move reflects higher wheat prices in its main suppliers and higher shipping rates due to oil prices, the ministry said in a statement.

Japan buys most of its milling grain through import tenders for five types of wheat from Australia, Canada and the United States. It sells to domestic millers at prices set twice a year.

