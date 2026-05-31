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Japan to see price hikes on more than 1,000 food and beverage items in June

5 Comments
TOKYO

Price hikes in Japan for food and beverage items in June will total 1,078 products, up from 84 in May, amid moves to pass on higher costs stemming from the Middle East crisis to consumers, a research institute says.

Teikoku Databank Ltd now expects the number of such products to surpass 10,000 for the full year.

"We expect a broad wave of price hikes to continue in summer onwards," an official at the institute said.

As of the end of May, 22.7 percent of the items were affected by the Iran war that began with the U.S.-Israeli strikes in February, which has led to a supply crunch of naphtha, according to a report by the institute.

The oil-derived raw ingredient is used to make chemicals for manufacturing a wide range of products, such as plastic packaging for food items.

By category, seasonings, including spices, accounted for the largest proportion at 450, followed by 304 processed foods, such as instant noodles, for June.

The annual total, including items facing price hikes through October, already stands at 9,361. If the figure exceeds 10,000 this year, it will be the fifth consecutive year to do so since 2022, when the institute started taking records.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
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It's a dumb stat. A Useful stat would tell us by how much prices will be going up.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Again?! This seems to happen about once every two months.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Thanks Donald....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@Newgirlintown

Again?! This seems to happen about once every two months.

Exactly, while wage hike only the basic one and just few percent, nothing compared with grocery price hike.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Yesterday I went to a supermarket close to my house...one apple 305 Yen!!! (And it was still May)

That is crazy!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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