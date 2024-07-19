Japanese airlines, theme park, railway firms, McDonald's hit in global tech outage

Japanese airlines, restaurants, railway and theme park companies, among others, reported system disruptions on Friday in a global technology outage linked to Microsoft services that has affected a wide range of industries.
Japan Airlines Co said on its website that bookings, reservation changes and cancellations were temporarily unavailable for international and domestic services, adding that purchases could not be made for international flights.
Jetstar Japan Co reported experiencing system malfunctions, including boarding procedures, from around 1:40 p.m., with the issues likely linked to problems reported worldwide with Microsoft's systems. HK Express and Jeju Air also had system problems at Narita airport, according to Narita International Airport Corp.
West Japan Railway Co said that functions on its website and mobile app used to display the status of train services were affected by the Microsoft outage, while around 30 percent of McDonald's outlets across Japan have suspended operations due to a cash register glitch, McDonald's Co (Japan) said.
USJ LLC, the operator of Universal Studios Japan, said that cash registers at restaurants on the theme park grounds had been unusable since around 2 p.m., leading to the closure of most of them. It said that rides and other attractions had not been affected.
Microsoft said its cloud services had been affected by services running security software from U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.
"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," the cybersecurity firm's CEO, George Kurtz, posted on social media platform X. "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," the post read.
Among companies outside Japan, Australian flagship airline Qantas Airways Ltd said on its website that a third-party outage disrupted its own services, including booking and managing flights.
U.S. carriers such as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines grounded flights due to communications issues, according to local reports.© KYODO
tamanegi
Related to the crowd strike issue globally today?
Tohka
I definitely think related to Crowdstrike today.
リッチ
If you pay and hire qualified IT people this wouldn’t happen. Japan IT is to old
Sven Asai
Relying nearly completely on digital technology in our analog world is just simply stupid. It's of course a nice to have thing, a useful additional gimmick and very interesting attempt, no question, but trusting to and relying on all that? No way. Without the old-fashioned conventional backbone, so to say working and calculable with only use of pen and paper and analog mechanics, electronics, chemicals etc, you can forget about it and consider it destined to fail loudly and greatly sooner or later.
DanteKH
They had a similar issue last month.
You thought they learn by now to have proper incident management for those kind of situations.
Feel sorry for the staff though, they had to work x3 times more to fulfill all orders.
kurisupisu
I never would have noticed let alone give q gig,,,,
tora
And we going cashless. BOJ head already said these notes will likely be the last.
Good luck Japan.
theFu
It doesn't take a computer to make a burger, nor to accept cash payments.
Boycott places that can't work during internet outages. How hard is it to add up the costs, use a battery calculator to get the tax, and count up from the charged amount to the amount paid by the customer? Basic math.
Never give in to cashless economies that are forced. It is just a way for organizations to track you. There are some good and bad aspect in that, but when a solar storm hits with power and communications disrupted like happened in Asia earlier this week, you'll wish you had cash.
Cashless is very short sighted. If a nuclear warhead goes off above a country, the EMP can destroy most electronics. What will the cashless people do? When an earhquake hits part of Japan and all communications are down, how will you pay for fuel to get to other parts of Japan and live as the cleanup happens?
Cashless is very short sighted.