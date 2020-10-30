Japanese automakers' global output rises 1.7% in September

Total global output by eight major Japanese automakers rose 1.7 percent in September from a year earlier to nearly 2.42 million units amid signs of the Chinese and U.S. markets' recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Thursday.

The increase, compared with a 12.1 percent fall in August, was propelled by Toyota Motor Corp, whose global production grew 11.7 percent from a year earlier to 841,915 vehicles, marking the first increase in nine months.

Backed by a 48.5 percent surge in China, the world's biggest car market, and robust sales of new models, such as the Harrier, a sport utility vehicle sold in Japan, the production figure was the highest level on record for September.

Toyota's global output has been gradually trending toward a recovery after tumbling 54.4 percent in May amid the global health crisis. It reported a 6.7 percent fall in August and a 10.2 percent drop in July.

Subaru Corp, which has its sole overseas plant in the United States, also logged a 13.0 percent rise in global output to 96,231 units, also an all-time high for September.

Suzuki Motor Corp's global output jumped 19.1 percent, while that of Honda Motor Co rose 9.9 percent and Mazda Motor Corp grew 1.0 percent.

But Mitsubishi Motors Corp, which forms a three-way alliance with Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA, saw a 39.9 percent drop in its global output.

Nissan, which continues to struggle in the U.S. market, reported a 20.0 percent fall, while Daihatsu Motor Co, known for its minivehicles, registered a 4.9 percent decline.

In September, global sales of the eight automakers fell 1.7 percent from a year earlier to 2.32 million units.

In the first six months of fiscal 2020 through September, total global output by the automakers marked a decline of 29.1 percent to 9.79 million units.

Their global sales dropped 22.7 percent to 10.77 million units in the first half.

