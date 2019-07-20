Japanese company offers working space for just ¥100 per hour in downtown Tokyo

By Shannon McNaught, SoraNews24

Maybe you’ve heard of the capsule offices offered near stations in Tokyo where you can take advantage of free Wi-Fi, a monitor, and guaranteed personal space for up to 30 minutes at a time. Sometimes 30 minutes just isn’t enough, though.

That’s where Spacee comes in. Spacee, a meeting room sharing service, is now also offering individual offering working space in locations throughout Tokyo for just 100 yen per hour. For that price, you’ll get your own guaranteed working space and a place to charge your devices in a peaceful, library-like environment.

This service is currently offered near the following train and subway stations in Tokyo: Tokyo, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Shimbashi, Shinagawa, Ikebukuro, Akihabara, Iidabashi, Ueno, Roppongi, Kanda, Yurakucho, Hamamatsucho, Takadanobaba, Aoyama-itchome, Jimbocho, and Nihombashi. There’s also one by Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture, as well as one near Yokohama Station in Kanagawa Prefecture.

One of the cool things about these charging stations is that you can reserve a seat from your smartphone. That means you won’t have to waste time waiting around for a spot to open like you would at, say, a cafe. The catch is that you can only reserve a spot the day of; no reserving more than a day in advance.

Using Spacee’s working space service is a three-step process. First, you create an account and search for a working space nearby using their website. Then, you reserve a place and pay using online payment. When you’ve finished all of that, you’ll receive an e-mail including confirmation of your reservation and a map to your working space. Easy, right?

Spacee aims to open about 100 of these places in Tokyo’s bustling business areas, so create an account and get started (pro tip: you can get three hours of free service by adding them as a friend on Line).

From Charge Spot to Spacee, Tokyo just keeps getting more and more convenient for smartphone users.

Sources: Tech Crunch, Spacee

