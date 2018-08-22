Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

4 Japanese nuclear power companies reportedly discuss four-way alliance

0 Comments
TOKYO

Four major Japanese utility and engineering companies have started talks on a potential partnership in atomic energy, Japan's Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO), Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc have entered negotiations into the possibility of jointly decommissioning obsolete reactors, Nikkei said

None of the companies were available for comment.

The move comes seven years after the Fukushima disaster that resulted in a devastating meltdown at TEPCO's nuclear power station. The disaster spurred new safety standards which raised safety-related costs.

TEPCO has 11 boiling-water reactors, while Chubu Electric has five currently offline since the disaster, with a number of them unlikely to get official approval to restart, the newspaper added.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon