business

Japanese refiners to take a few months on Iran oil import policy

TOKYO

Japanese oil refiners will likely take a few months to decide policy on Iranian crude purchases in response to U.S. sanctions, the new president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ), Takashi Tsukioka, said recently.

Japanese refiners are gathering information and have not yet held talks with the Japanese or U.S. government, said Tsukioka, who is also chairman of Japan's second-biggest refiner, Idemitsu Kosan Co.

Policy on import curbs will likely be decided over the next few months after taking into account the responses of other users of Iranian oil, including China, India, South Korea, France and Italy, he said

Given a 180-day wind-down period for buyers of Iranian crude to cut their purchases, the refiners will likely have to decide by August on the curbs, when buyers decide their nominations for October-loading Iranian oil cargoes, he said

