Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japanese refiners unlikely to import Iranian oil from April

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese refiners will unlikely continue to import oil from Iran from April unless Japan gets a sanctions waivers extension from the U.S. government, Takashi Tsukioka, president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ), said.

The PAJ head said he believes the government is negotiating with the United States to get such a waiver and that PAJ would support this effort.

Japanese refiners have been asking the government to seek an extension of the U.S. sanctions waivers after the initial 180-day exemption period is over in early May.

Japanese officials and their U.S. counterparts met last week in Washington to discuss the U.S. sanctions on Iran, according to a statement from Japan's foreign ministry.

"Japan has told the U.S. that the sanctions should not negatively affect Japan's stable supply of energy and Japanese companies' operations," an official at Japan's industry ministry said, although declining to comment on the result of the talks.

Asked if Japan will extend sovereign ship insurance to import Iranian oil to the financial year that starts on April 1, PAJ's Tsukioka said: "We understand the insurance is due to roll-over. We are just waiting for an announcement."

Tsukioka had said in November, shortly after the U.S. sanctions waivers had been granted, that it was unclear whether the government would extend sovereign ship insurance into the new financial year.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

The article doesn't question why Japan needs US permission to import oil from Iran. As far as I know Japan has not invoked sanctions on Iran.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Food & Drink

Chojuan Inn

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Niyodo River, Nikobuchi Waterfall and Nakatsu Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 of the Best Japanese Manga for 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Golden Week 2019: Make the Most of This Year’s Super-Sized Break

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Lifestyle

Odawara: Where The Samurai Spirit Is Still Very Much Alive

Savvy Tokyo