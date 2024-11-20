 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/ASKA
business

Japanese rice price to wholesalers hits record high in October

0 Comments
TOKYO

The average price of Japanese rice sold to wholesalers by suppliers in October struck a record high on rising production costs, government data showed Tuesday, despite forecasts that the price would go down following the autumn harvest.

The transaction price of unpolished rice harvested this year, which could affect retail prices, rose 57 percent from a year earlier to 23,820 yen per 60 kilograms, the highest price since the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries began the survey in 2006.

Rice prices have remained high in the country after the private-sector inventory dropped to its lowest level in a quarter of a century this summer, partly affected by strong demand for Japanese cuisine amid a boom in inbound tourism.

Higher rice prices have added to the pressure on households, which have been already been hit by rising energy, food and other living costs.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

strong demand for Japanese cuisine amid a boom in inbound tourism.

Seriously? It's the weak yen -- something caused by the LDP and BOJ -- more than anything. Tourists can take the blame for some other of society's problems, but this isn't one of them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo