Japanese shares end higher as robust earnings lift sentiment

Japanese shares ended higher on Wednesday, with transport stocks leading gains, as Wall Street's tech-driven rally overnight and strong domestic earnings forecasts boosted market sentiment.
The Nikkei share average rose 1% to 28,646.50, while the broader Topix jumped 1.3% to 1,871.09.
"Robust earnings of global IT firms have boosted investor expectations for better earnings of Japanese companies, while worries about a short-squeeze triggered by U.S. retail investors had been erased," said Koichi Kurose, chief strategist at Resona Asset Management.
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher for a second straight day overnight, helped by gains in Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet ahead of their results, and by optimism over progress on a U.S. pandemic relief package.
All but one of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher, with pandemic-hit airlines and land transport stocks leading gains.
Japan Airlines jumped 6.56% while ANA Holdings rose 2.9%.
Central Japan Railway, the operator of the bullet trains connecting Tokyo and Osaka, gained 5.47%. West Japan Railway rose 6.86% and East Japan Railway jumped 5.48%.
Transport shares were buoyed by hopes that a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 infections would boost travel, Kurose said.
Japan on Tuesday extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions for another month, seeking to keep the upper hand over a COVID-19 outbreak, although daily case numbers have begun to edge down.
Mitsubishi Motor, up 11.34%, led gains on the Nikkei 225 index after it cut its annual net loss forecast on Tuesday.
Panasonic rose 3.84% after the electronics conglomerate said its battery business supplying Tesla Inc would be profitable this fiscal year, and raised its full-year operating profit forecast by more than half.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Zoroto
Robust earnings in the US, not in Japan.
Zoroto
It's not that. JT today didn't report this, but one of the LDP oyajis claimed they are looking to restart GoTo in March. It would be interesting to see if he bought any travel related stocks recently.