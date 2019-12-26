Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kuroda says BOJ ready to ease policy without hesitation if inflation target threatened

TOKYO

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank would ease policy further without hesitation if the momentum toward it 2% inflation target came under threat.

He was speaking at an annual meeting of Japan’s largest business lobby, Keidanren.

The central bank last week left its target for short-term rates at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%, and it stuck to its assessment that Japan’s economy continues to expand moderately as a trend.

