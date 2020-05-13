Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Las Vegas Sands ends plans to open Japan integrated resort casino project

0 Comments
TOKYO

Las Vegas Sands said in a statement on Wednesday it has ended its plans to open an integrated resort (IR) casino in Japan.

"The framework around the development of an IR has made our goals there unreachable," Sands Chairman Sheldon Adelson said in the press release.

The move comes after the casino operator in January expressed its bullishness on Japan and put on magic shows and Broadway musical numbers to drum up enthusiasm for the industry at an exhibition in Yokohama.

Japan wants to build several integrated resorts -- Las Vegas-style complexes that include casinos, shopping arcades and conference centers -- although a bribery scandal has hardened public opposition to the plans.

The government has authorized licenses for three integrated resorts and has been expected to receive bids officially from interested cities in 2021.

Potential bidders include Yokohama, Tokyo, Osaka - Japan's three largest cities - and smaller cities including Nagasaki and Wakayama.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

‘Corona Divorce’ Threatens Marriages As Life Amid Virus Exposes Couples’ Values

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Tale Of Genji: A Very Modern 1,000 Years Old Novel

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filing Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Fill in Japan’s COVID-19 Stimulus Application

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Get Prepared: What To Put In Your Earthquake Kit

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Echizen Ono Castle

GaijinPot Travel