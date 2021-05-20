Line ordered to pay ¥14 mil over patent infringement

A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered messaging app provider Line Corp. to pay around 14 million yen ($128,500) to a technology company for patent infringement related to a feature that enabled users to quickly exchange account details.

The Tokyo District Court acknowledged that the system that allowed users to exchange account details by shaking their smartphones when in proximity was patented by the Kyoto-based Future Eye Co on Sept. 15, 2017.

The IT company had sought around 300 million yen in damages over Line's so-called Shake It! feature, which the app provider withdrew on May 11 last year.

The court denied Line's claim that a patent for the technology should be invalidated as the feature was "easy to create."

Future Eye had claimed that Line expanded its user base via the feature and earned advertising fees of over 150 billion yen. But the court ruled that the technology only had a limited impact on Line's revenues.

"The amount of damages was too low, even though (Line) corralled many users through the Shake It! feature and made a huge profit," Yutaka Tsukamoto, president of Future Eye, said during a press conference following the ruling.

Meanwhile, Line said the issue had been "resolved amicably" and vowed to "continue protecting intellectual property and improve our services."

Line merged with Yahoo Japan operator Z Holdings Corp in March. The app has been popular as a major social communications tool in Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia since it was launched in June 2011.

© KYODO