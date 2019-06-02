Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

MUFG offers redundancy to 500 senior staff in London

0 Comments
LONDON

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is offering voluntary redundancy packages to 500 managing directors and directors in its London office, a source familiar with the matter said.

The plan aimed to reduce costs and streamline a workforce that had too many senior managers, the source said.

The redundancy drive in London, where MUFG employs about 2,000 people, forms part of a broader restructuring of overseas operations described in April by sources at the firm.

Japan's biggest bank by assets set a more bullish tone in November 2017, when Reuters reported it had hired more than 180 staff in the British capital that year and was set to bring on board more as it sought to expand its business in Europe.

Since then, the lender's ambitions have been stymied by tough competition from U.S. and European banks and, particularly for bond trading, a difficult market after years of low interest rates.

The group in March announced former Barclays banker John Winter would take over as its head for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Financial News first reported the redundancy drive last Thursday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Awa Odori Dance Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo