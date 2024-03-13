Major Japanese companies offer large pay hikes, fueling hope of beating deflation

Major Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, have offered their largest pay hikes in decades at annual wage negotiations that could determine whether the country can finally overcome its chronic deflation.
The development will likely pave the way for the Bank of Japan to phase out its unprecedented monetary easing. The central bank has indicated its policy decisions would depend on the outcomes of the negotiations.
The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly asked business leaders to increase wages at a pace that exceeds inflation. Rising prices for everyday goods as a result of higher raw material costs and the weak yen have weighed on households.
Toyota, seen as a trendsetter at the annual shunto wage negotiations, hiked monthly wages by 28,440 yen, saying it had fully met the request of its labor union, which had demanded its largest pay hike since 1999.
Nissan agreed to increase monthly wages by 18,000 yen on average, the biggest rise for the company since 2005 when its current wage system was introduced.
Nippon Steel Corp said it will increase base pay by 35,000 yen per month, exceeding its labor union's request by 5,000 yen.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp also said they had fully met their unions' requests for increased base pay, offering monthly raises of between 13,000 yen and 18,000 yen.
"The results are very encouraging for small and medium-sized firms that are expected to conclude negotiations in the coming weeks," said an official belonging to the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers, a union consisting of relatively small businesses.
The upbeat results come at a time when many Japanese companies expect record-high profits for the current fiscal year ending this month, with exporters benefiting from the falling yen, which bloats their overseas earnings when repatriated. The economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has also provided a tailwind for businesses.
The combined net profit of about 1,400 firms listed on the Tokyo bourse for fiscal 2023 is expected to rise about 13 percent from the previous year to over 47 trillion yen, hitting a record for the third straight year, according to SMBC Nikko Securities.
The robust earnings, coupled with the bourse's introduction of measures to encourage firms to increase shareholder returns, helped lift the Nikkei stock index to an all-time high in February, breaking the previous record set more than 30 years ago during the country's asset price bubble era.
Given the upward trend, labor unions have grown more confident in their demands.
According to a preliminary tally by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, also known as Rengo, its member organizations demanded an average pay increase of 5.85 percent as of March 4, the highest since 1994.
Through significant wage hikes, Japanese firms are also aiming to secure talent and address chronic labor shortages in a country where the population is aging, as economic activity returns to normal after the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Toyota said it would raise its starting salary for new employees across all its job categories. The world's biggest automaker, which currently offers 228,000 yen per month for each new university graduate, will decide on how much to increase it by later.
The annual wage talks began around mid-February and are expected to conclude by mid-March at most large companies. The outcomes typically influence negotiations at smaller firms.© KYODO
JeffLee
It's about time! If all goes well, we'll be getting a stronger yen as well.
Redemption
Awesome. Hope it continues.
dagon
When people with no degrees or specialized skills can get the same working at a convenience store or izakaya that is not a good sign for the health of Japan Inc. and its' so-called "labor shortage".
Redemption
Agreed but large companies pay bonuses twice a year, provide for national and company specific insurance, grant rather generous retirement payouts that increase the longer you are with the company and provide paid holidays as well as leave for having a baby and so on. It is very stable and comfortable to work for a large company.
Sven Asai
Are they kidding? That would require that everyone from babies to centennials are employees at Toyota and Nissan. lol Otherwise only an insignificant percentage of population gets those wage hikes and nothing changes.
dagon
Those benefits should be a given for one of the world's largest profit makers, not in exchange for poverty wages.
Exactly..228,000 yen per month for each new university graduate exerts massive downward pressure on wages on all labor in Japan.
Spitfire
Japanese labour unions have nothing to be confident about.
They have been more than useless for 30 years.
Totally complicit with the mire Japan now finds itself in.
Their inertia has accelerated Japan's demise.
Michael Machida
Better to relocate to America where the real money is made.
Meiyouwenti
The vast majority (95%) of Japanese are working for small and medium-sized companies. Pay hikes at big corporations won’t bring Japan out of deflation.
David Brent
Most of their workforce are 請負 and 派遣, and those poor buggers certainly won’t be seeing any pay increases. That’s why they hire them.
yokohamarides
Good for the workers at these large companies but for the rest of us lowly contract workers it probably means nothing but perhaps prices and the cost of living going up even more - ex. many Gaba eikawa instructors have been striking since June of last year(they were striking outside Gaba’s Ginza branch today) for a small cost of living wage increase of only ¥200 yen. Since then, the company has announced policies(requirement to register as Quilified Invoice issuers) that will result in instructors making even less
HopeSpringsEternal
"fuels hopes of beating deflation", what world does this writer live in?! We're not in China, everybody's grocery bills have nearly doubled since Covid.
Granted, land prices are falling on any inflation adjusted measure, but daily necessities keep going UP!
wallace
HopeSpringsEternal
Yes, our groceries have increased but not doubled. Less than 20%.
wtfjapan
If all goes well, we'll be getting a stronger yen as well.
stronger yen will just make Japans exports more expensive and repatriated profits will drop as the yen strengthens, profits drop companies will resist further wage hikes. back to the depreciation cycle again.
Japan has rarely had a strong yen with growing wages.
Jaswinder Sandhu
It is interesting to know that Japan has a "deflation" problem. I heard that first time in my life of almost 70 years. I think that's interesting and have to salute the people of Japan/Nippon including its governments.
HopeSpringsEternal
Some believe Govt price inflation statistics, others their own eyes. My favorite, olive oil but anything imported has shot the roof with Yen falling about 1/3 in last 3yrs. Food commodities all traded in $dollars, so pretty obvious Govt. stat's full you know what!
kibousha
If I get pay increase, I safe every penny of the increase. Deflation is here to stay.
Rakuraku
HopeSpringsEternalToday 08:23 pm JST
Inflation is largely due to JPY depreciation. If it stops (this remains to be confirmed) inflation will probably stop. Wages increase are too limited (mainly large corporate) and consumption too weak to have sustained inflation. Actually after a 30% increase of prices of food in 2022 and 2023 prices seem to have stabilized over the past 3 months.
Ryder
I hope this means we can find a Tacoma at the dealer soon.
4123
It's natural that major corporations who already make profit highest ever by preferential treatment of government can raise wages.
But almost Japanese labours are working at smaller companies, increasing non-regular workers will be exploited with low wages as ever.
リッチ
They are making peanuts compared to US automakers
Moskollo
Two companies increasing wages does not represent the whole country. They should have stopped money printing ten years ago, cost of living has been going up anyway..
kurisupisu
Personally, I don’t know a worker at any auto manufacturer in Japan.
However, I do know an auto manufacturer offering graduate level entrants white collar jobs with a condition attached. The condition is that the first two years of work are in the factory making the cars.
Still, I guess that the non unionized labor won’t be getting any pay rise nor will the minimum wage slaves see their measly 1000 yen an hour (if lucky) increase.
UChosePoorly
Such a low wage would be against the law in my State. Do better, Japan.