Major Japanese firms cancel initiation ceremonies

Sony Corp, Honda Motor Co and other major companies in Japan are canceling or postponing their spring initiation ceremonies for new recruits in response to the government's call to avoid mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sony scrapped a plan to hold a ceremony at its Tokyo headquarters for around 900 new recruits and instead plans to show them an online video message from its president and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida.

Honda and ANA Holdings Inc, parent of All Nippon Airways Co, also canceled their ceremonies for new employees, while Toshiba Corp and Mizuho Financial Group Inc decided to hold ceremonies online.

Other companies such as retail chain Aeon Co and internet mall operator Rakuten Inc will put off their welcome events.

Events to welcome new recruits hired straight from university or high school are usually held April 1, the start of the new fiscal year in Japan.

"We would like to consider holding the event when things calm down as we monitor the situation," a Rakuten spokesperson said.

Some Japanese companies are also reviewing their training programs for new hires, which usually follow initiation ceremonies.

Sony said it halted a planned week-long training event from April 1 and is now considering alternative plans.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp abandoned a plan to hold a three-day event involving an initiation ceremony and training in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture. The company will instead hold ceremonies and training sessions separately at local offices.

