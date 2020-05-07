Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Marubeni predicts return to profit in 2020/21

0 Comments
TOKYO

Marubeni Corp said on Thursday it expects a net profit of 100 billion yen ($942 million) in the financial year through March, a turnaround from a loss of 197.5 billion yen posted this year due to the coronavirus crisis and a slump in oil prices.

The annual forecast is based on an assumption that the pandemic will peak out during the April-September period, while it might take some time for the global economy to recover, the Japanese trading house said in a statement.

Marubeni, which trades everything from oil to corn, had booked a net loss for the year ended March 31, against a net profit of 230.9 billion yen a year earlier.

In late March, the company warned a loss of around 190 billion yen for the year just ended, as the coronavirus outbreak drove an unprecedented oil price slide and drop in other commodities.

International benchmark oil prices have more than halved since the start of the year, while copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) lost about 16% and S&P GSCI grains index dropped 12%.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 18, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Entrepreneurs On The Rise

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Saisho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Video Conference? How To Look Your Best For The Camera

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Yuhi No Ato: A Depiction Of Adoption And Fostering In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Shouldn’t Go to an Animal Cafe in Japan

GaijinPot Blog