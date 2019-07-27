Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS
business

Marubeni stops some new soybean sales to China amid trade dispute

0 Comments
By Yuka Obayashi and Hallie Gu
TOKYO

Marubeni Corp says that its U.S.-based unit, Columbia Grain Trading Inc, has stopped all new soybean sales to China because falling sales volumes to the country due to the trade war with the United States have cut earnings.

The move highlights the growing impact of the trade dispute between the United States and China even after Beijing agreed to a potential removal of tariffs on some soybean imports.

Columbia Grain Trading stopped new sales from July 24, a spokesman at Marubeni, one of Japan's biggest trading houses, told Reuters.

The decision does not impact other Marubeni units such as Gavilon involved in trading grains, including soybeans to China, and their business continues as normal, the spokesman said.

There are no plans to shut down Columbia Grain Trading, the spokesman said.

The suspension was likely aimed at reducing Marubeni's risk exposure at a complicated time for the grains trading business, two traders familiar with Marubeni's operations said.

Most of the sales to China by New York-based Columbia Grain Trading include a freight commitment, a riskier business than that of Marubeni's Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Grain International unit, most of whose sales transfer ownership to the buyer as soon as the grain is loaded for export, the traders said.

China was the top buyer of U.S. soybeans until Beijing slapped a 25% tariff on shipments in response to U.S. tariffs on a range of Chinese products.

That all but halted U.S. soybean imports, dealing a blow to American farmers and traders of the oilseed across the sector.

But as talks have restarted between the U.S. and China on trying to resolve their issues, Beijing indicated it would allow exemptions to the soybean tariffs for some cargoes arriving before the end of the year.

China's demand for soybeans crushed into livestock feed has decreased dramatically in recent months as African swine fever swept across the country, resulting in the death or culling of millions of pigs.

China brought in 16.6 million tonnes of soybeans from the United States in 2018, about half of the 32.9 million tonnes purchased the year before, as the tariffs curbed buying.

Marubeni executives have said slumping grain prices and shrinking trading volumes weighed on the company's U.S. grain business because of the trade war.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo American Club Now Has A Membership For Short-Term Expats

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #41: Instagrammer Gets Real With Pigeon Post

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Parting Ways: Funeral Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Netflix’s Aggretsuko: Why It’s So Relatable for Women in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining