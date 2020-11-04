Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Marubeni to talk with Berkshire on business collaborations, says CFO

TOKYO

Marubeni Corp has started communication with its new shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc and plans to talk with the U.S. firm about business collaborations that would bring mutual benefit, its CFO said on Wednesday.

The Japanese trading company does not expect to book an impairment loss on its stake in the U.S. aircraft lessor Aircastle Ltd in the current financial year to March 31, Marubeni Chief Financial Officer Takayuki Furuya told a news conference.

But it may consider a capital reinforcement in Aircastle depending on the outlook of the airline industry and Aircastle's earnings next year, he added.

