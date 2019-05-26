Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

McDonald's Japan ordered to pay ¥21 mil over improper labeling

TOKYO

McDonald's Co (Japan) has been ordered to pay 21.7 million yen for improperly labeling ingredients for a burger and a muffin, the Consumer Affairs Agency said.

When the fast-food chain sold its Tokyo Roast Beef Burger and Tokyo Roast Beef Muffin products for two months from August 2017, more than half of the patties were made from molded rather than sliced beef as shown in a television advertisement, according to the agency.

The proper ingredients were not displayed on the company's website or restaurants, the agency said.

Many consumers who bought the items complained about the disparity between the TV advertisement and the actual burgers on Twitter.

The agency ordered the company to improve its labelling last July, saying molded beef accounted for 58 percent of the meat in the products.

McDonald's Japan said it takes the order seriously and will improve its product information.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

You know your a fast food junkie when you can tell the difference between "molded", and "sliced", beef. I somewhat pity those that complained.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

