Mercari's IPO to raise Y130.7 bil after top-of-range pricing

Flea market app operator Mercari Inc priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of an indicative range on Monday, in Japan’s biggest IPO so far this year that is raising up to 130.7 billion yen ($1.19 billion).

The deal values the rare Japanese unicorn at $3.7 billion.

Mercari said in a regulatory filing on Monday the IPO had been priced at 3,000 yen per share, at the top of a book-building range of 2,700-3,000 yen.

The firm, which offers a popular smartphone app that allows people to trade used items online, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Mothers market on June 19.

The IPO represents a mix of new shares as well as a selldown by some existing shareholders. The company is issuing 18,159,500 new shares and shareholders are selling 22,554,800 shares. These together will raise 122.1 billion yen.

The offering will raise an additional up to 8.5 billion yen if the company issues more shares after the IPO to cover over-allotment of 2,840,500 shares.

